Ahoy! A new reason to love Black Panther star Letitia Wright. As per a video posted by Lupita Nyong'o (also a star of Black Panther) unearthed by Vulture, Wright is an excellent freestyle rapper, and, hey, Winston Duke isn't half bad at beatboxing. Should someone spearhead a Black Panther a capella group? (Chadwick Boseman can sing, too! He played James Brown in Get On Up.)
According to the video, Wright's preferred rapper name is MC Baby Underbite. The name comes from Wright's costume in the movie, which features an impressive set of teeth attached to Wright's chin.
"You better not leak this 'til the film comes out," Wright begins. Sure enough, Nyong'o waited until Black Panther hit theaters — all the better to keep that Marvel NDA intact.
Part 2 / The birth of MC Baby Underbite. @LetitiaWright featuring @Winston_Duke, @ImAngelaBassett & @DanaiGurira. Name inspired by this dope costume by @IAmRuthECarter. #BlackPanther #BTS pic.twitter.com/k1BbdqCUhi— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 23, 2018
Wright's co-star Angela Bassett joined the party with her own verse, in which she rhymes "putting in the work" with "chicken jerk."
All of this A-plus behind the scenes footage comes from Nyong'o, whose social media presence these past two weeks has been glorious. When Black Panther himself Chadwick Boseman graced the cover of Rolling Stone shirtless, Nyong'o immediately copied his cover, pointing out, "imitation is the highest form of flattery." She also gave us push-ups from fellow Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan, and her own rap freestyle. Nyong'o's name is Troublemaker.
Troublemaker and MC Underbite debuted a duo rap the day the movie premiered, actually.
The Black Panther lives... and so does Troublemaker! Introducing MC Underbite (@LetitiaWright), best freestyler in Wakanda. All cred to my girl @RobynHoodmusic for the original inspiration and my bars.— Lupita Nyong'o (@Lupita_Nyongo) February 16, 2018
Happy #BlackPantherDay! #BlackPanther ?? @travbryanmusic pic.twitter.com/pIwO9DNBfP
The Black Panther franchise will absolutely live on in sequels — I will not rest until we have Black Panther 10! — but for now, it's as if the movie has its own, tiny sequels littered across social media. Oh, and FYI: Nyong'o has two more "on demand" pushups that she can make Jordan perform. (He lost a bet. She gets to make him do public pushups. It's fun!)
