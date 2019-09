Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Direct, So She's Headed To TV

In her typical charming and exuberant fashion, Lawrence announced the project by accident while promoting her new film Red Sparrow . "I would like to direct one day. I think it's important to start getting behind the camera, producing, so I can have more control over who gets hired and make sure I can be a part of it, and make sure there's diversity on all our films," she continued. "I'm going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler, actually, which I wasn't supposed to announce, but I am." The actress quickly caught herself as she spoke to Audrey Gelman , co-founder of women's co-working space The Wing in New York City , during their interview. Not much is known about the project, other than it is taking a detailed look at issues facing women today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are looking to fast-track the series once they partner with a distributor or production company