Jennifer Lawrence Wants To Direct, So She's Headed To TV

Jennifer Lawrence is thinking about the next step in her career. She wants to try her hand at working behind the camera, and she plans to do that with a docu-series alongside former E! News anchor Catt Sadler. The series, directed by documentary filmmaker Stephanie Soechtig, will address the gender wage gap in Hollywood.
In her typical charming and exuberant fashion, Lawrence announced the project by accident while promoting her new film Red Sparrow. "I would like to direct one day. I think it's important to start getting behind the camera, producing, so I can have more control over who gets hired and make sure I can be a part of it, and make sure there's diversity on all our films," she continued. "I'm going to be EPing a show with Catt Sadler, actually, which I wasn't supposed to announce, but I am." The actress quickly caught herself as she spoke to Audrey Gelman, co-founder of women's co-working space The Wing in New York City, during their interview. Not much is known about the project, other than it is taking a detailed look at issues facing women today. According to The Hollywood Reporter, they are looking to fast-track the series once they partner with a distributor or production company.
Advertisement
When Sadler left E! News after finding out that her male co-worker was paid roughly twice her salary, Lawrence was a vocal supporter. She praised Sadler as she shared her essay explaining why she left. One of the most prevalent themes in Sadler's statement was encouraging women to know their worth, a message echoed by Lawrence in an essay she wrote for Lenny Letter on equal pay in 2015. "When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with dicks, I didn't get mad at Sony. I got mad at myself," Lawrence wrote saying that she wished she had negotiated more rather than settling early.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in January, Sadler spoke about the growing friendship between her and Lawrence. "Jennifer Lawrence has become a friend of mine — really, a hero of mine," Sadler shared. "Long before my own experiences, her voice has been an empowering one and one I’ve always admired. To have her in my corner is hard to put into words, to be honest."
By using their platforms to speak to the gender pay gap, Lawrence and Sadler have made great strides for not only themselves but for other women who were worried about coming across as "demanding" or "difficult" by doing the same.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement