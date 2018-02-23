So That's How Ice Dancers Look So Graceful In Their Routines

It has been an amazing week for me. Rehearsing with Frank Andersen on La Sylphide and learning Le Jeune Homme with Luigi Bonino has been such a privilege. @ciriocollective video "prey(ing)" was released this week (video on Collective page). On top of that, the outstanding @guillaumecz and @gabriellapapadakis skated their free dance for the first time in competition, a program on which I was able to work with them. (Link in bio) Also, here is a video of some reh footage. Now, I am in Norway visiting @whitneybugs for the weekend. Very grateful.
We want to wish these two beauties @gabriellapapadakis and @guillaumecz good luck as they take the ice today in #pyongchang2018 . Today they will be skating their short program. Be sure to tune in tomorrow too to watch them in their long program that @jeffreycirio helped create. You don’t want to miss this! These two are golden ?? • • • #olympics2018 #winterolympics #frenchteam #icedancers #moonlightsonata #beauty #ciriocollective #choreography