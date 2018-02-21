Of Course Jennifer Lawrence Is Also Obsessed With Timothée Chalamet

Get in line, Jennifer Lawrence. The Red Sparrow actress gushed to Entertainment Tonight last week about her new celebrity crush, Timothée Chalamet. The only snag? Other than the fact that I've already made my intentions clear, the actress thinks she's a little bit too old for the Call Me By Your Name and Lady Bird star. There's only five years between the two actors, but Lawrence is apparently biding her time.
"Timothée, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" she told the outlet, joking that she's "buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."
There was a moment of panic, however, when Lawrenced realized she didn't actually know the age of her new crush.
"He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?" she asked. "What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?'"
However, 22 is still a bit too young for her taste.
"I didn't realize he was so young," she added. "Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!"
While it's unclear if Chalamet reciprocates these feelings, he did tell The Hollywood Reporter that meeting Lawrence was "crazy-gratifying" after she said she was "moved" by Call Me By Your Name.
"There have been a lot of reactions that have been really heartwarming, from people I don’t know, and also from friends and family who can appreciate the film for what it is but also can see me underneath peeking through," he said.
While Valentine's Day is over, we have the perfect way for Lawrence to express her Timothée Chalamet adoration right over here.
