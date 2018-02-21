Uber's New Express Pool Option Solves The Biggest Pain Point Of Shared Rides

You might be asking why you'd even consider taking regular Pool over Express Pool. There is one small catch: With Express Pool, you'll have to wait a couple of minutes after requesting your ride to get details about where your driver will pick you up. Instead of the door to door service you get with regular Pool, Express Pool will assign you pick-up and drop off spots that are a block or two away from your desired location. If it's lousy weather outside or you're carrying heavy bags, you might opt for regular Pool to avoid the walk. If not, the short walk for Express Pool could be worth it given that you'll save money and likely end up with a shorter overall trip since the route won't deviate based on one way streets. Plus, drivers won't double back to pick up another rider, something that seems to happen far too often these days with the regular Pool option.