A Harlem Woman With A Wardrobe Worthy Of A Deeper Look

Harlem resident and socialite Lana Turner’s distinct style has always been eye-catching. In 2016, she caught chef Marcus Samuelsson’s attention, resulting in a personal exhibition of her hats in the dining room of his eatery, Red Rooster . At the time of the exhibit, Turner said Samuelsson would just see her going to and coming from events around Manhattan. Though she doesn’t work in fashion, she has amassed a collection of vintage clothing that could say otherwise.