This Is The Only Time You'll See Jaime Lannister On Ice

Because we are nitpicky nerds about Game of Thrones (yes, we have read the book series over twice, thank you very much), we would like to point out that it would be highly unlikely that Jaime Lannister would be into figure skating. The Lannisters are from Casterly Rock, which is way too far south in Westeros to have ice skating rinks. The climate there is just too warm. The Starks, however, would dominate every winter Olympics sport; we could especially see Sansa enjoying the artistry of ice skating. After all, what else is there to do in the bitterly cold lands of northern Westeros? Other than fighting off the Army of the Dead, that is.