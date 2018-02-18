This Is The Only Time You'll See Jaime Lannister On Ice

When we hear the words Game of Thrones, our brains immediately begin playing the Ramin Djawadi-composed orchestral theme song from the hit show. That sweet cello part signals a return to the world of Westeros, where we can lose ourselves in dragons and epic family feuds. And figure skater Paul Fentz, from Germany, took us right back to the drama and intrigue of our favourite show as he skated to a medley of Game of Thrones music during his free skate performance. Hello, we are obsessed.
That's not all! Fentz's costume is even designed to look like Jaime Lannister's suit of armour, right down to his golden hand. His choreography also features lots of regal poses and swashbuckling moves that mirror sword-fighting. While Fentz couldn't land a quad toe jump, his triple toes and axels were a sight to see.
Advertisement
Even the commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, loved the music. "This music gets me," said Lipinski, and as Fentz completed his programme, she noted that it wasn't his best performance, but "a Lannister always pays his debts." Tara, we are officially inviting you over to our place to watch the premiere of season 8 in 2019.
Because we are nitpicky nerds about Game of Thrones (yes, we have read the book series over twice, thank you very much), we would like to point out that it would be highly unlikely that Jaime Lannister would be into figure skating. The Lannisters are from Casterly Rock, which is way too far south in Westeros to have ice skating rinks. The climate there is just too warm. The Starks, however, would dominate every winter Olympics sport; we could especially see Sansa enjoying the artistry of ice skating. After all, what else is there to do in the bitterly cold lands of northern Westeros? Other than fighting off the Army of the Dead, that is.
A Lannister always pays his debts. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/fmMl0C4Amf pic.twitter.com/SHmdiMjlcU— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2018
Follow our new Instagram account in partnership with NBC Sports, @OnHerTurf, for the best from women in sports, on and off the field.
Advertisement