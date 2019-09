There was a surprise guest on Thursday night's episode of Bachelor Winter Games , but this wasn't a trick pulled by Chris Harrison. Turns out visa issues delayed New Zealand contestant Jordan Mauger from joining the initial episode of the show, but when he finally arrived, fellow members of the house were not pleased to see him. Right off the bat, Mauger was described as arrogant, and gave many of the castmates bad vibes. This all stems from Mauger's history as the Bachelor on season 2 of the New Zealand franchise, and a pretty scandalous story that broke after he made his final choice.