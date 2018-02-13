A spokesperson for author Jay Asher provided the following statement in response to reports that Asher had been expelled from the SCBWI. The statement alleges that Asher left of his own accord, agreeing never to return to conferences held by the society. Asher left due to the "hurt feelings of a group of authors with whom he had consensual relationships that ended poorly." The statement also alleges the Lin Oliver's statement about the SCBWI investigating allegations of harassment is "defamatory" and is seeking for the statements to be retracted.