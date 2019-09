How This Pre-K Teacher Inspired A Student To Embrace Her Natural Hairstyle

Thankfully, there are plenty of students and parents who wear their hair natural within Bishop's classroom. Instead of it being flagged as inappropriate or "unprofessional," she sees it being celebrated. It's something she longs to see at all schools around the world. "I advocate for all children, but Black children do need more positive examples. Black men and women need to know that our young ones are watching every post and every news headline," she says. "If young Black girls knew of the never-ending list of Black women who made a difference and are still making a difference, we wouldn't have so many little Black girls with no one to look up to. It is important for these girls to know that they are important, too. They have a voice that can be heard. They have a story that can be told. They have a heart that can be loved and respected."