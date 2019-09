The night championed 17 different designers of color including Christy + You, Rose Paulino Styles of Imagination , and Beast Mode by Marshawn Lynch . The initial Malcolm X Legacy collection of is made up mostly of hat and graphic tees that featuring sayings like “by any means necessary,” “a man who stands for nothing will fall for anything,” and, of course, “legacy.” Everything is priced under $50 and is currently available online, though, Qubilah tells The New Yorker that the line hopes to move into “more fashionable items.”