Sorry, everyone, Uncle Jesse is officially off the market. John Stamos, the swarthy actor who plays Jesse in Full House and the Fuller House reboot (and serves as its executive producer), has gotten married to Vampire Diaries actress Caitlin McHugh, reports E! News. The couple got engaged in October 2017, at Disneyland, and they are also expecting their first child.
E! News also has the scoop on their smaller, intimate wedding. They reportedly had about 50 guests at the church ceremony, then retreated to Stamos' home for the reception in his backyard. White rose petals were scattered in the pool, which is totally something I am going to copy for my own nuptials.
There aren't any photos of McHugh's gown, but People reports that she wore a "white, strapless ballgown with a tulle skirt." McHugh is obsessed with all things Disney, so we're sure that her gown was fit for a princess.
Of course, most weddings don't happen without something going wrong, and in this case, something went very wrong. McHugh's hotel room in Beverly Hills was reportedly burglarized the day before the wedding. That is straight-up terrifying.
Police said someone entered the room and stole approximately $165,000 worth of jewelry, which she had intended to wear to the wedding. There was no sign of forced entry, so Beverly Hills police are still unclear how her room was entered. Luckily, McHugh was safe, as she left the room unoccupied when the robbery occurred — presumably because she was out handling wedding arrangements since her wedding was the next day.
Refinery29 has reached out the Beverly Hills Police Department for more information.
