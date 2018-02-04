Man Arrested For Plotting To Kidnap Lana Del Rey In Florida

Orlando police have arrested a man who threatened to kidnap singer Lana Del Rey, who was performing a show at the Amway Center as part of her Lust for Life Tour, reports the Orlando Sentinel. Police identified him as Michael Shawn Hunt, 43.
Police said that Hunt was carrying a 3-inch knife when he was apprehended. They also said that while he had a ticket for the performance at Amway Center, he did not enter the building. He was arrested a block away, reported CNN. "OPD determined this was a credible threat and worked swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone involved and of everyone who attended the show," said police in a statement that was posted to Twitter.
The police reportedly received a tip that Hunt had been posting "cryptic and threatening" posts and videos on Facebook. He wrote statements like "I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one." In a video, Hunt said that "I’m going to probably finish out her tour with her, obviously, and dance and talk and figure out what we’re going to do," referring to Lana Del Rey, and that "everyone knows that I’m here. Lana knows I’m here. The queen of England knows I’m here. Vladimir [Putin] knows I’m here. They all know I’m here."
Lana Del Rey tweeted that she is "doing fine" after the events and will be performing as scheduled in Atlanta on her next tour date. "Hey kiddos," she wrote, "I'm doing fine, thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta, can't wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u."
