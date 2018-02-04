Man Arrested For Plotting To Kidnap Lana Del Rey In Florida

The police reportedly received a tip that Hunt had been posting "cryptic and threatening" posts and videos on Facebook. He wrote statements like "I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one." In a video, Hunt said that "I’m going to probably finish out her tour with her, obviously, and dance and talk and figure out what we’re going to do," referring to Lana Del Rey, and that "everyone knows that I’m here. Lana knows I’m here. The queen of England knows I’m here. Vladimir [Putin] knows I’m here. They all know I’m here."