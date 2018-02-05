The Washington Post report could open up a Pandora's box for marginalized women in the entertainment industry. Eight of the women who came forward about Cirrincione are Black, and one is Asian-American. The women alleged that Cirrincione, who knew of the difficulties in finding work in Hollywood for people of color, would dangle the accomplishments of former client Berry and Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson in front of them. Allegedly, he would then sometimes proceed to ask these women for sexual favors in exchange for getting them to the next step in their career.