According to Deadline, Vincent Cirrincione has closed his management company in light of recent allegations of sexual harassment, which were made public via The Washington Post. (Cirrincione has denied all claims.)
"In the best interests of his clients Vincent Cirrincione has closed down his management company," a rep for the company told Deadline.
This story was originally published on February 4.
Taraji P. Henson has released a statement in reaction to the news about Vincent Cirrincione. In an image posted to Instagram, she writes, "The news about my manager Vincent Cirrincione has shocked, hurt, offended, and yet again put professional women in a position to not trust the men they work with.
"Everyone knows how difficult this industry has been for women and my hope is that all of these unspeakable events ignite true change in the treatment of women in this entertainment business.
"True art can only be created in an environment of vulnerability and trust. If you continue to decimate the trust, you lose the beauty of the art.
"I feel saddened, disappointed, and ashamed. We deserve better. This has to stop!!!"
Update, February 3, 2018: Halle Berry has released a second statement on social media. She writes:
"Yesterday I was saddened by the allegations against my former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, but today I'm sick after reading the horrifying detailed accounts of his abuse towards 9 women.
"I'm livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions.
"I'm deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you."
This story was originally published on February 2, 2018.
The Washington Post has published an article detailing allegations of sexual harassment against Vincent Cirrincione, a Hollywood manager credited with helping Halle Berry rise to fame.
Per the new report, a total of nine women have come forward with claims against the manager, who was let go by Berry in 2016 after the two had worked together for over 20 years.
Some of the women who came forward in the Washington Post piece stated that Cirrincione would ask for sexual favors in exchange for his management or career help. One woman alleged that he masturbated in front of her during his time as her manager.
Cirrincione, in a response within The Washington Post piece, has denied all allegations of harassment.
Berry claimed that it was hearing allegations of misconduct against Cirrincione years earlier that caused her to cut ties with her manager.
"Over three years ago, a woman was on the radio saying that Halle Berry's manager was her worst casting couch experience ever. That news literally stopped me in my tracks," Berry said in a statement to the Washington Post. "I immediately confronted Vince about it, and he denied it completely. But even with his denial, something didn’t feel right in my spirit, and with the possibility that it could be true, I immediately ended our over-25-year relationship."
The Washington Post report could open up a Pandora's box for marginalized women in the entertainment industry. Eight of the women who came forward about Cirrincione are Black, and one is Asian-American. The women alleged that Cirrincione, who knew of the difficulties in finding work in Hollywood for people of color, would dangle the accomplishments of former client Berry and Hidden Figures star Taraji P. Henson in front of them. Allegedly, he would then sometimes proceed to ask these women for sexual favors in exchange for getting them to the next step in their career.
(Henson told the Washington Post that she never had any issue of harassment with Cirrincione and that he "totally respected" her.)
Though some of these particular #MeToo stories date back to the '90s, the women told the Washington Post that they waited to speak out because they "feared repercussions to their careers and reputations."
Refinery29 has reached out to Cirrincione for comment.
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
