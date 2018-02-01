Barack Obama Has The Smallest Closet In His New House

“Are you bored? What do you do?” DeGeneres asked her guest, to which Obama replied, “Nothing, I wake up when I want to wake up,” but notes that she “got herself all gussied up” for her chat with the talk show host. Now they live in a regular house in Washington, D.C., “down the street from the White House.” Michelle and a team of decorators put the house together while Barack was “busy being the president,” but the problem with their new home, the 54-year-old tells DeGeneres, is Barack feels he was “shortchanged” when it comes to the amount of closet space he was allotted. “He still brings it up,” Michelle explained. “Sorry,” she said unapologetically. Barack also has to use the smallest room for his office, too.