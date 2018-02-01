Barack Obama Has The Smallest Closet In His New House

It appears that despite the daily cries for the Obamas to return to the White House, Michelle and Barack are adjusting to life quite nicely post-presidency. Michelle is finally letting her hair down, and Barack has a ton of cool jeans to choose from when he gets dressed up. Perhaps, it’s because they have already gotten one of their children out of the house (Malia is off at Harvard), but Barack and Michelle appear to be glowing and happy. Michelle let us in on what life is like now for the couple on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday.
“Are you bored? What do you do?” DeGeneres asked her guest, to which Obama replied, “Nothing, I wake up when I want to wake up,” but notes that she “got herself all gussied up” for her chat with the talk show host. Now they live in a regular house in Washington, D.C., “down the street from the White House.” Michelle and a team of decorators put the house together while Barack was “busy being the president,” but the problem with their new home, the 54-year-old tells DeGeneres, is Barack feels he was “shortchanged” when it comes to the amount of closet space he was allotted. “He still brings it up,” Michelle explained. “Sorry,” she said unapologetically. Barack also has to use the smallest room for his office, too.
For the record, it is Sasha, Barack and Michelle’s 16-year-old daughter who has the best living situation, a two-room suite that her father envies. Of course, in a perfect world, he could always try to run for a third turn to return to the White House where surely the accommodations would be more presidential — but then we’d have Barack without Michelle (and honestly, who wants that, right?)
