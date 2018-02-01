There is so much excellence on display this February, from the Black excellence in store once Black Panther arrives in theaters, to the female excellence behind the scenes on our favorite returning TV shows. Of course, even the not-so-excellent stuff premiering this month is impossible to resist. Fifty Shades Freed, anyone?
February is also shaping up to be an interesting month for Hollywood — January formally brought the Time's Up and #MeToo movements to the forefront (and small screens everywhere). Activists walked the red carpet at the Golden Globes and the SAG Awards enlisted only female presenters to mixed results. With two major awards shows behind us, this month will no doubt be spent planning how to recognize the current male reckoning at the Oscars in March. Your move, Academy.
In the meantime, we're gearing up for HBO's answer to This Is Us, Retta and Christina Hendricks teaming up in prime time, and Rachel McAdams reminding us just how funny she can be.