Missy Elliott has been a force to be reckoned with in the music industry for decades — but she hasn't always gotten the credit that she deserved. At an Essence event during Grammy week, where the ninth annual Black Women In Music was hosted, Janet Jackson made sure that the rapper, producer, and music legend knew how appreciated she was with a touching tribute.
Jackson presented the rapper with the Black Women In Music Essence award, a way to celebrate Black women who have made great strides in the music industry. The award given to Elliott was given to honor her long-standing impact on the hip-hop culture. But instead of just giving over the award itself, Jackson surprised the audience when she pulled out a long paper and read off a personalized, touching tribute highlighting Elliott's many accomplishments. She noted that she was "grateful for how Missy Elliott 'stood toe-to-toe with the guys, showing them that a woman can do it all'," as she shared on Twitter.
Advertisement
It seemed only fitting that Jackson would be the one to hand off this award and share this touching tribute, as she has had a 17-year-long friendship with Elliott, or their "sistership," as Jackson affectionately calls it.
Elliott's reaction, both in person and on Twitter, were heartwarming and gracious.
.@JanetJackson our SISTERSHIP is UNBREAKABLE over 17 yrs! I THANK you for flying from the UK to present me with the #BlackWomenInMusic@essence award last night! You r the definition of LEGEND/ICON/BLACK&BEAUTIFUL oh & RICH??♀️? I ❤️you I couldn’t stop crying y’all?? pic.twitter.com/pQ6XkwRJYr— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 26, 2018
There are many moments during Grammy week that we're looking forward to seeing, but it's not just about the awards that will be giving out. Much of what makes awards shows great are the unexpected moments of tenderness that leave us cheering along. Jackson and Elliott's tender moment of celebration for Elliott's accomplishments in music were one of the most inspiring to witness.
Advertisement