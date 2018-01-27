Marcia Clark, the lead prosecutor in the O.J. Simpson trial, is taking on a new role. ABC has picked up her pilot for a crime drama, which sounds very familiar.
The network picked up a handful of projects, one of which is an hour-long drama called The Fix, reports Entertainment Weekly. The show tells the story of former prosecutor Maya Travis who left Los Angeles for a quiet life in rural Oregon after losing the biggest case of her career and experiencing the ruthlessness of media (which sounds very similar to Clark's real life, with a slight location change). Then, nearly a decade later the murderer strikes again, which brings Travis out of hiding to confront him once more.
While the series is fictional, it draws a lot of parallels to the career of its creator. Her story in relation to the historic case has been told many times, most recently as portrayed by Sarah Paulson on American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson. She led the team in court which attempted to charge Simpson with the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend Ron Goldman. The media storm surrounding the trial was nothing short of torrential, criticizing not only how she handled the case but going as far as to comment on her personal appearance. Though he was acquitted, Simpson returned to the courtroom in 2008 for kidnapping and robbery. He was convicted and sentenced to 33 years in prison.
Since leaving the District Attorney's office, Clark became an author and legal correspondent while still working on defense cases for the court of appeal. All of her books, both fiction and non-fiction, center around crime and the courtroom. According to Deadline, the series will examine the fictional case from all angles and sides of the law. It will follow the characters to explore how the case affects their personal lives as well.
Currently, a premiere date for the pilot has not been announced. Screenwriting and production duo Sarah Fain and Elizabeth Craft are also tied to the project, along with Clark, who will serve a and executive producer and writer. Both previously worked of shows such as The 100, The Vampire Diaries, and Lie To Me.
