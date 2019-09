Apparently, none of these people have ever heard the expression “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” Not only that, Marcia Clark’s appearance has no bearing whatsoever on the matter at hand — you know, the fact that O. J. Simpson is on trial for possibly murdering his ex-wife and her friend.Later on, Clark goes to the grocery store to buy a few necessities. The tabloids at the checkout have headlines that blare “Hair-Raising Salon Disaster,” “Marcia Hair Verdict: GUILTY,” and “CURLS OF HORROR.”“It is the dirty little secret of the workplace that how a woman looks matters, and those of us who know that cringed as we watched the L.A. district attorney's office play Pygmalion with Marcia Clark,” Susan Reimer wrote in The Baltimore Sun on March 5, 1995. She admits that her own mother refers to Marcia Clark with a familiarity that’s different than how she refers to the members of O. J. Simpson’s dream team . Men seem to command a different level of respect, it appears.“It is ‘F. Lee Bailey’ and ‘Johnny Cochran’ and ‘Robert Shapiro,’ But for the state’s lead lawyer, it is ‘Marcia,’” Reimer writes . “As in: ‘Did you see Marcia’s hair is different?’”Because Clark is a woman, she is constantly subjected to a different type of scrutiny than the men involved in O. J. Simpson’s trial. Her haircut really was that big of a deal in 1995. Her entire appearance was a huge deal for the duration of the trial — it even led to Judge Lance Ito’s censure by the National Organization of Women (NOW).“I remember him interrupting me, upbraiding me in front of the jury during opening statements — and you never interrupt a lawyer during opening statements unless it’s something really egregious,” Clark tells Traister in New York Magazine.Tammy Bruce, the president of the Los Angeles chapter of NOW, compiled a series of complaints about how Ito was treating Clark and other women during the trial and sent it to the judge. “Bruce’s points included the fact that Ito had made a comment about the length of Clark’s skirt, and his threat to hold Clark in contempt of court after the use of profanity in her opening statement — despite his failure to censure defense attorney Robert Shapiro for the same offense at other points in the trial. Bruce also noted the judge’s failure to reprimand defense attorneys who had described Clark as ‘whining’ and ‘overly emotional,’” Traister writes.Bruce also pulled together video clips demonstrating that Ito did, in fact, speak to Clark in demeaning ways. Clark notes that after Ito watched the clips, he changed his behavior for a few weeks, but it didn’t last.