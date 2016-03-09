On the show, the hairdresser assures her that, “I’ve got it. I did it for Farrah, and I’m going to do it for you.” It sounds like he’s going to give her a life-changing, straight-haired shag à la Farrah Fawcett. The reality is, of course, the tight perm that Clark walks into the courtroom with the next day. The show deviates a bit from what happened in 1995 here, “My hairdresser wouldn’t do it anyway,” Clark tells Traister. “He hated it.”



The reactions to Clark’s new hairstyle both in real life and on the show are actually painful to witness. “Goddamn, who turned her into Rick James?” asks a reporter when she walks by on her way into the courtroom. O. J. Simpson (Cuba Gooding, Jr.) does a double take as Clark enters the courtroom. “Good morning, Miss Clark...I think,” Judge Ito (Kenneth Choi) says. Titters echo through the room.