Over drinks, F. Lee Bailey (Nathan Lane) says that he has one simple word that's going to destroy Fuhrman as a witness. It's the n-word. When he says it, Shawn Chapman, Johnnie Cochran, and Carl E. Douglas (Dale Godboldo) are horrified, but Bailey explains why he used it. "I'm going to ask that racist son of a bitch Fuhrman point-blank in a courtroom under oath if he ever uses the word — if he ever has used the word. If he denies it, the jury will call bullshit. They won't trust him. If he admits it; it's even worse. Check and mate. He'll be chasing teenage shoplifters around the Beverly Center by Christmas...That's the most powerful word in the English language, and I'm going to impale him on it." The team loves the idea. "You just make sure you can walk, Lee" Cochran says.