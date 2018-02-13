Valentine's Day is fast approaching, which means (depending on how you feel about the upcoming holiday) you might be in need of some meaningful gifting material. (Even more meaningful than Usher's deeply poetic ballad from 2004.) Regardless of who your particular "boo" might be this year (work-wife, S.O., bestie, etc.), picking out the right present for celebrating not just them, but more importantly your partnership together, can be a major undertaking.
Which is exactly why we've rounded up ten V-Day sets ahead that are not only suitable gifting for your best (and most beloved) boo, but do double duty as a present for you, too. From matching mugs and other-half shot glasses, to a one-of-a-kind living air plant pair and a.m. to p.m. scented candles, these dual food and home good ideas are meant to be enjoyed by more than just one sweetheart. Scroll on to treat someone else while also treating yourself; it never hurt to spread a little of Usher's "You will always be my boo," sentiment, either.
And for those who hate to be belated, but missed the boat on ordering ahead, these last-minute gifts have your Valentine backs.