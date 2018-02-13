Forget about Netflix and chill, right now it's all about Amazon Prime and commitment. Why? Because Prime has our backs for those last-minute those Valentine's Day gifts that we "forgot" to order in a timely manner. We may be past the deadline for certain bouquets and gourmet goods from favorite online boutiques, but lucky for us, there's another way to save Valentine's Day from total ruin.
Ahead we've rounded up the ten cupid-approved items you can (and should) order now to show that special someone that you actually are capable of planning ahead. (Sort of.) Whether it's a mini heart-shaped frying pan for a culinary honey or a tin of Tabasco chocolate for the spicy work wife, the quick and quirky gifts ahead are anything but forgetful.