Why This Cult-Favorite Brand Is Actually Making Its Products Cheaper

Today is profound. Your love of our passion is doing good for the world. Two years ago, we introduced NIOD ELAN (30%) and Hylamide C25 (25%), both of which contain Ethylated Ascorbic Acid (EAA). EAA is an expensive direct form of Vitamin C and we paid 3,000% higher than Ascorbic Acid (AA) to buy EAA. EAA is far more stable than AA but because of the cost, the retail price of ELAN and C25 have been C$70 / US$70 / AU$105 and C$38 / US$33 / AU$57. Since the launch of The Ordinary last year, your love and support of us has helped us grow and we have now been able to use our strength to negotiate strongly with suppliers. We are now able to buy high amounts of EAA for a much lower price and, as of immediately, have reduced the retail prices of ELAN to C$45 / US$42 / AU$70 and C25 to C$29 / US$27 / AU$43. A subtle point is C25 in C$ and US$ used to cost differently but no longer does. The reason is that C25 used to be sold in pharmacies, unlike ELAN. Pharmacies impose painful margins on brands, making them have to charge higher retail prices or lower their quality to be able to survive. We have removed all of our brands from all North American and European pharmacies starting this year as we will no longer tolerate this unfairness. On a down point, C25 and ELAN continue not to be available in the EU due to regulatory limbo but we have 2 pieces of good news: with the lower EAA cost, we will not only soon offer a 15% EAA formula within The Ordinary, but this formula will also be available in the EU. And here's a peaceful point: if you have bought C25 or ELAN from us in the last 3 months, we will calculate the difference between the price you paid and the new price, multiply this difference by 5 and donate this multiple to feed children who don't have food because all of us have too much food and they need some. Our lovely retailers of ELAN and C25 will update their retail pricing this week as we will begin telling them about this change. This post can be summarized simply: we feel alive again with you and with hungry children as we have said goodbye to much corporate nonsense, all because you have given us the strength to be here. Love, from all of us and @btruaxe. ❤️?

A post shared by THE ABNORMAL BEAUTY COMPANY (@deciem) on Jan 21, 2018 at 12:12am PST