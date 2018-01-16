This $7 Hydrating Serum Is Flying Off Sephora Shelves

You always want what you can’t have — especially when it comes to beauty products. That’s why we’re getting the inside scoop from your favorite retailers on what’s selling out right now, how to sign up for waitlists, and where to go to find the next best thing. Because if everyone’s buying it, you know it’s got to be good.
Hyaluronic acid is to soft, plumped skin as Kim K. is to contouring. Okay, maybe that's a bit of an exaggeration, but at the heart of most modern hydrating serums you'll find the miracle worker ingredient. At its most basic, hyaluronic acid is a compound that naturally occurs in the skin and is a humectant, meaning it attracts moisture — and holds onto it like a champ.
As we get older, our bodies store less of the stuff, so skin starts to lose its ability to retain water, resulting in a complexion that can look and feel dry and less radiant. That's where adding HA comes in: When applied topically, it immediately hydrates, plumps, and reduces the appearance of fine lines. Like Zoolander taught us, "Moisture is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty." The only problem? A lot of HA-packed serums can set you back a pretty penny.
Enter: The Ordinary. No item in the skin-care line is priced over $20, and the brand is so lusted after that Sephora sold out of 16 of its 17 available products earlier this month, including its Hyaluronic Acid + B5 serum. This serum has since been restocked at Sephora, but we bet the supply won't last for long in these harsh winter temperatures. So just in case you can't get your hands on this serum before it sells out again, we've rounded up a few stellar alternatives to keep you looking radiant all winter long.