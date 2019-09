Fortunata Versace — Tina for short — was the eldest child of Antonio and Francesca Versace, a dressmaker. In a 2007 interview for the New Yorker , Donatella revealed what happened to her older sister, who passed away before she was born. In 1952, Tina visited a carnival along with her parents and younger brothers, Santo and Gianni. Tina fell and scraped her knee, and contracted tetanus from the fall. The doctor treated Tina with wrong medicine. Less than 24 hours after the fall, Tina died, still wearing her party dress.