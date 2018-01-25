Mickey Mouse Collaborated With This Iconic Cookware Brand

Mickey Mouse is, of course, unlike most other mice. Disney’s cartoon mascot has the ability to bring joy to a child’s face, which is nothing to scoff at. He also has his life together enough to have maintained a long relationship with his S.O. Minnie and take care of a dog, Pluto — that's more than many of us can say. As if we didn’t already know Mickey was killing adulthood, now he’s making sure all his fans are well aware that he has yet another unexpected talent. Apparently, this mouse can cook. Or, at least he can collaborate with an esteemed cookware brand to release a limited edition line for his many fans. Le Creuset recently announced three new items that both have Mickey's highly-coveted stamp of approval.
The first item in Le Creuset's limited edition Mickey Mouse collection is one of the brand's classic 4.5-quart Dutch Ovens. The new Dutch Oven is red, which we assume Mickey picked himself to match his favorite pants — clearly he doesn't care about outfit repeating, which we find much more relatable than most other aspects of his life. The shiny red enameled cast iron also features a design made up of Mickey's iconic silhouette looping around the Dutch oven.
The idea for the second items in the new Le Creuset collaboration was perhaps born from Mickey's love of entertaining. We don't mean entertaining in movies or on floats at Disney World. We're talking about parties. The new Mickey Mouse Ramekins, which are sold in sets of two, are cute enough to simply leave out at a gathering of guests with some mixed nuts or candy. However, for more ambitious hosts, they can also be used to make mouse-shaped soufflés. If Mickey can make them with his four fingers, maybe we can too?
This isn't the first time Le Creuset has joined forces with Disney. In 2017, the brand released two Disney Princess-inspired items, including a Beauty and the Beast soup pot and a Snow White Apple Cocotte set. Now, Mickey's getting in on the action and adding to the Disney collection with the two items above as well as a Silicone Cool Tool with Mickey Imprint, which will become available on February 15. For now, the Mickey Mouse Round Dutch Oven and the Mickey Mouse Ramekins are available at Le Creuset and William-Sonoma. The Dutch oven is $350 and a set of two ramekins is $50, which may be pricey, but, hey even Mickey has to earn a living.
