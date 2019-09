Mickey Mouse Collaborated With This Iconic Cookware Brand

Mickey Mouse is, of course, unlike most other mice. Disney’s cartoon mascot has the ability to bring joy to a child’s face, which is nothing to scoff at. He also has his life together enough to have maintained a long relationship with his S.O. Minnie and take care of a dog, Pluto — that's more than many of us can say. As if we didn’t already know Mickey was killing adulthood, now he’s making sure all his fans are well aware that he has yet another unexpected talent. Apparently, this mouse can cook. Or, at least he can collaborate with an esteemed cookware brand to release a limited edition line for his many fans. Le Creuset recently announced three new items that both have Mickey's highly-coveted stamp of approval.