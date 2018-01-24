The women of this country these days need some icons. If they think I'm one, I'm happy about that.
The real Rosie the Riveter has died age 96. RIP Naomi Parker Fraley. You'll forever continue to inspire women to smash the patriarchy #RosieTheRiveter pic.twitter.com/jcxqo92pwk— Amelia Womack (@Amelia_Womack) January 23, 2018
A tribute to the real #RosietheRiveter, Naomi Parker Fraley, who passed away at age 96 Saturday as millions joined #WomensMarches around US for second year in a row, many with her iconic image as inspiration. #WomensMarch2018 #PowertothePolls #RiseUp4Roe.@nytimes .@washingtonpost pic.twitter.com/ly4dIiSJXZ— Karen Rubin (@KarenBRubin) January 23, 2018
If you’ve been following us for a while, then you know how much we love #RosieTheRiveter! Thank you for empowering women throughout history ❤️ #4Diversity pic.twitter.com/o2D9ZdP3gp— The NDC (@DiversityFirst) January 23, 2018
When you are asked for a Superhero pose, and you go #RosieTheRiveter Who and what will you inspire? Thanks Naomi! pic.twitter.com/g03JQtobgd— Allie Weber (@RobotMakerGirl) January 24, 2018
Just heard about Naomi Parker Fraley’s passing. ? She truly inspired a nation— myself included— and will continue to do so for centuries. R.I.P. you beautiful soul. #rosietheriveter pic.twitter.com/tCQKTcg8EA— SQ | wavebird @ HOME (@diemtocarpe) January 23, 2018
Our daughter's teacher emailed us yesterday morning to tell us today was Spirit Day. Throwback Thursday. Wear something from any time period. The examples were 20s, 30s, 40s etc. All the way to the 90s. Here's what I pulled off last minute. #Wecandoit #RosietheRiveter #Girlpower pic.twitter.com/EYXqR5ecBl— Lady Duskfall (@Lady_Duskfall) January 18, 2018
Just learned that the muse for the original #RosieTheRiveter, Ms. Naomi Parker Fraley, has gone on to that equal pay palace in the sky.— Adrienne Lawrence (@AdrienneLaw) January 23, 2018
I’m comforted in knowing her legacy will live on — in color. #RIPRosie ?????????? pic.twitter.com/qfM5ivDTEq
Rest In Peace Naomi Parker Fraley. Thank you for unknowingly inspiring generations of women to embrace their strength and dismiss gender stereotypes. #rosietheriveter pic.twitter.com/ptoU27LEn1— Stephanie Valle (@StephanieValle7) January 23, 2018
RIP, Rosie. Here’s my tribute to her that I did back in grad school. #rosietheriveter #RIProsie pic.twitter.com/WYk0cCuTsB— ?Misty????? (@mistymadonna) January 23, 2018