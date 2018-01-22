Where To Buy Susan Sarandon’s Now-Iconic SAG Award Sunglasses

On Sunday evening, actress Susan Sarandon walked the SAG Awards red carpet in a gorgeous navy blue sequined off-the-shoulder dress by Alberta Ferretti, but it was her statement shades that caught our eye. It's a move we often see at the front row of a fashion show, but not so much on the step-and-repeat of one of Hollywood's biggest events.
Perhaps Sarandon was channeling her inner Anna Wintour, or perhaps she was just tired from her busy weekend participating in the Women’s March in Los Angeles on Saturday. She shared her feelings on Instagram in a caption, writing: “Beautiful day to stand strong with women and say no to violence & discrimination against all women in all countries and to stand together with our DREAMers, future leaders, and their parents who make this country strong.” Though, after sharing a photo of her makeup on Instagram and thanking her glam squad, it seems that The Feud actress maybe just wanted to make a killer statement.
Twitter, however, isn’t convinced and has mixed feelings on her look. But as one user pointed out, this could just be a case of functional fashion done right. @LoriJulia tweeted: “the sun is stabbing everyone in the eye so bright [and the] only person wearing sunglasses on carpet is Susan Sarandon.” Others were more divided.
While the sunglasses may be divisive — and honestly, we live for someone who wants to spice up their look on an awards show red carpet — you can get the now-iconic pair for yourself by clicking ‘add to cart’ on Moooi x Gentle Monster’s Divinity shades which retail for $240. You can buy them here.
