My favorite thing about the beach, the one that makes me most wish I actually liked being there, is the idea of beachy hair . Sexy, tousled, windswept waves, like a mermaid who came upon hard times and decided to try something new and make her way to land — you know, live where the people are. So how does a person get some semblance of beachy hair when they barely tolerate the beach, and also it's mid-January and you live in New York City and you dread even washing your hair because you know how cold it'll be once you get out of the scalding-hot shower? As of today, that'll be easy: with Sailor by Captain Blankenship's Sea Salt Refresh Spray, now available in Target stores and online, along with the rest of the retailer-exclusive collection.