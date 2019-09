This Is The Best Vegan Item To Come To Trader Joe's In A While

We did a bit more digging, and it turns out that Buono Mochi Ice Desserts first became available at Trader Joe's in mid-November 2017 — though it seems like most shoppers have only recently started spotting them. The brand announced its new retailer through an Instagram post that said, "The wait is over!" Although Buono's official website lists seven different flavors including black sesame, vanilla, mango, coconut, and chocolate, it appears that, so far, the only ones to come to TJ's are strawberry and green tea. However, that doesn't mean more flavors won't start showing up, especially if these initial offerings sell well.