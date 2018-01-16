Prada Remixes Some Of Its Most Popular Cuts & Prints

“We are living in a period which is interesting because we do not know where we are going. Of course scary, of course worrying, but also interesting because of the feeling that big changes are coming,” Prada said in an interview, hinting that maybe like so many of us around the world, she too, is looking to the past to help guide her into the future. But even without getting all philosophical about it, Prada's reexamination and mash-up of her greatest hits in recent years falls perfectly in gear with other designers who are instead examining — and pillaging — all the other reference images that have found themselves at the forefront of the culture. Whereas Demna Gvasalia at Vetements and Balenciaga and Alessandro Michele at Gucci are looking to memorable images and looks of their youth (acid washed jeans, scrunchies, the iconic Dapper Dan Vuitton bomber that had long been a staple of cool Instagram accounts and Tumblrs that ended up on the Gucci runway), Miuccia Prada can look back at herself; she can mine her own sense of nostalgia.