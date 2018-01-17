When It Comes To Menswear, Italians Might Actually Do It Better

What all of this signals for men may not mean very much on the retail level — especially seeing as most of these clothes will no doubt set fashion lovers back a few credit card payments — but it does signify that menswear isn't giving up. And that fashion, no matter how much of it men are buying into, can still be conceptual for the sake of inspiration. In the slideshow ahead, we narrowed it down to the best of what Italy has to offer. Outside of pasta, of course. Pasta is a whole 'nother conversation.