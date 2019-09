Catherine Deneuve Backtracks On #MeToo Criticism

"I don’t like this aspect of our times where each feels the right to judge, arbitrate, condemn — a society where simple denunciations on social networks lead to punishment, job losses and often lynching in the media," Deneuve began her letter to the French paper Liberation , published Sunday night, echoing the initial sentiment of the controversial Le Monde letter. She then seems to criticize the quick removal of Kevin Spacey from All the Money in the World and to New York Ballet leader Peter Martins' resignation following allegations he abused and harassed dancers because neither men had a trial before losing their jobs.