Hilary Duff Shares Her Home Decorating Style & A Millennial Pink Door Is Just The Jumping Off Point

Duff and her abode are the cover stars of the February issue of Better Homes & Gardens . Together with Shannon Wollack and Brittany Zwickl of Studio Life.Style , they've honed an interior decorating aesthetic that is exactly what you imagine: full of gorgeous, contrasting patterns, cozy knits, and lots of millennial pink. We mean lots. Her pink front doors welcome us into her pink sanctuary, giving us some serious inspiration for our balcony French doors. "I've never seen myself as girlie," she told Better Homes, "and I don't even own much pink, even though I love it." Her home is complete with Southwestern-inspired prints that play off the color beautifully.