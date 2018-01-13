Hilary Duff Shares Her Home Decorating Style & A Millennial Pink Door Is Just The Jumping Off Point

We all know that Hilary Duff has great taste in munchies and arm tattoos, in addition to being one of our imaginary best friends. She is even beloved by none other than Taylor Swift, and it's for a good reason: her charisma, which is off the charts. Duff always gives us a reason to smile, whether it's from our youth watching Lizzie Maguire or her body-shaming clap backs. And now, she's taking us straight to the pinnacle of her exquisite sense of style: her home.
Duff and her abode are the cover stars of the February issue of Better Homes & Gardens. Together with Shannon Wollack and Brittany Zwickl of Studio Life.Style, they've honed an interior decorating aesthetic that is exactly what you imagine: full of gorgeous, contrasting patterns, cozy knits, and lots of millennial pink. We mean lots. Her pink front doors welcome us into her pink sanctuary, giving us some serious inspiration for our balcony French doors. "I've never seen myself as girlie," she told Better Homes, "and I don't even own much pink, even though I love it." Her home is complete with Southwestern-inspired prints that play off the color beautifully.
Click through to see some gorgeous photos of Duff's home, and be sure to take notes: we know you're going to fall in love with her bedroom too.