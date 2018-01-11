No matter how virtuous your reason for staying up past bedtime — pulling a late shift at work, binge-watching This Is Us into the early hours of the morning, going out for a drink or five with a heartbroken friend on the grounds of "emotional support" — a lack of sleep is still detrimental to your skin. There's just no way around it: Whether it's dark circles, puffy under-eyes, or a dull, tired complexion, nothing good can ever come from not getting enough shut-eye.
Fortunately for the sleep-deprived among us, there are plenty of products out there that promise to breathe new life into exhausted skin — and we're not just talking brightening eye creams and heavy-duty under-eye concealers. "The skin heals and repairs while we sleep, so products such as a night cream are full of renewing and regenerating ingredients to aid this function," says dermatologist Howard Murad, MD, FAAD. "Environmental aggressors sap the skin of hydration, so overnight products are always richer and more nourishing to replenish the skin."
Think of it this way: Your nightly skin-care routine gives your skin a much-needed chance to regenerate and renew so that it can better protect itself for the day ahead... just like you need that glass of wine after work to "recover." Ahead, our favorite overnight treatments for all your skin-care needs, so you can get a major beauty boost in while you sleep.