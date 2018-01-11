An NBC sitcom revival is gaining a superstar in not one, but two roles. According to Entertainment Weekly, Jennifer Lopez is joining the cast of Will & Grace, but don't expect some quick walk-on part. According to the report, J. Lo will play a version of her Jenny from the block self, and also portray her Shades of Blue character, Detective Harlee Santos.
How this duality will work, I have no idea. Will Harlee reveal that she's actually a long-lost identical cousin of the Wedding Planner star? Are we supposed to pretend that we don't notice the similarity between the two women, in the same way American Horror Story blatantly ignores the fact that Sarah Paulson plays everyone? Or is there some kind of multiverse explanation, wherein Lopez is actually just Harlee from a parallel timeline?
Whatever reason the sitcom cooks up, you can't deny that Lopez is one of the few stars iconic enough to deserve a dual role. In addition to her prolific music career, she's a producer, who brought series like The Fosters and World of Dance to life. She's also no stranger to starring on the small screen, such as with her role on Shades of Blue and her upcoming part in Bye, Bye Birdie Live! She's also, obviously, a rom-com queen, and will return to her Maid In Manhattan and Monster-in-Law roots with the 2018 film Second Act.
This won't be the first time that Lopez has joined the fun on Will & Grace. She appeared on three episodes of the recently-revived NBC sitcom in 2004. However, there's not a third character to add to the mix: She simply portrayed her former Fly Girl self.
We'll have to wait and see what storyline Will & Grace cooks up for the "On The Floor" singer, but whatever J. Lo does, this is definitely the dual guest role to get excited for.
