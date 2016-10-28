Jennifer Lopez Will Star In NBC's Next Big Musical (But Please, No Pitbull)

You probably don't already have plans for the 2017 holiday season, but trust us, you'd be canceling them anyway.
The Hollywood Reporter notes that Jennifer Lopez will headline NBC's live holiday musical next year. While a musical version of Selena would have been epic, we're getting a new adaptation of Bye Bye Birdie. You know, that musical turned movie that gave you the world's most annoying earworm when Mad Men devoted an entire episode to it?
The news was revealed during a panel at the Paley Center in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Apparently, the concept was all Lopez's idea.
“Broadway musicals and films fueled my childhood, and Bye Bye Birdie was one of my favorites," the pop star and actress said in a statement to THR. "I’m proud to be a part of the NBC family with Shades of Blue and I thought it would be a blast to take on one of their big live musicals."
Lopez will play Rosie, the character originated by Chita Rivera on Broadway and Janet Leigh on film. Harvey Fierstein, set to reprise the role of Edna Turnblad in this year's live musical, Hairspray Live!, will write the screenplay.
Oh, and Pitbull? Don't call us. We'll call you.
