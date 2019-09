You can't stop the beat...and you can't add any extras, either. More details regarding NBC's latest live musical production, Hairspray Live! , were revealed in a panel at the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Tuesday — and some Ariana Grande fans might be disappointed with the news. According to the Los Angeles Times , the pop star's vocal chops aren't getting any special attention for this production, airing on NBC December 7."I don’t want to change anything about the role or how she develops," Grande told reporters about playing Penny, the dorky best friend of lead Tracy Turnblad (played by newcomer Maddie Baillio). "I love Penny and it’s just such a great honor to play. I don’t want any sort of special icing.”In the 2002 musical, based on John Waters' 1988 movie, Penny doesn't have any solo numbers. She has a featured part in four major songs, though, and the last one, "You Can't Stop the Beat," is her big breakout moment.