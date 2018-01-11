Work, work, work, work, work, work is exactly what you’d have to do to get enough money together to by Rihanna’s home in West Hollywood. According to Trulia, it was recently placed on the market for $2.85 million. Yes, like we said, that’s expensive, but it’s also the most affordable piece of real estate the singer has sold or purchased in the pas few months. In August of last year, Riri bought a Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.8 million. Then, just three months later, she listed her New York City penthouse for staggering $16.9 million — or $50,000 if you feel like renting. So, Rihanna’s newest edition to the real estate market is much more modest than the other listings she's recently be involved with, but it still has plenty of impressive features and a whole lot of charm.
Trulia reports that Rihanna snagged this Spanish-style home back in August, so she hasn't owned it for long. However, the 2,651-square-foot villa was built in 1926, which means it probably has some interesting history from before this famous pop-star owned it.
For those of us who prefer plenty of privacy in the bedroom — so we can sleep until 3 p.m. on the weekends without being disturbed, of course — the most exciting feature of the home is that there's a private bedroom suite located in the back house. Another plus, there's a great view of the pool from the bed. If you like being more connected to the action, though, don't worry. The main house has four en-suite bedrooms. Also located in the main house is an immaculate chef-grade kitchen.
Complete with high-end appliances, lounge decks, and even a succulent garden, this home would be a extremely luxurious place to live. And, even though it's slightly outside our price range, that doesn't mean we can't obsess over the pictures. Take a tour of the home ahead.