Work, work, work, work, work, work is exactly what you’d have to do to get enough money together to by Rihanna’s home in West Hollywood. According to Trulia , it was recently placed on the market for $2.85 million. Yes, like we said, that’s expensive, but it’s also the most affordable piece of real estate the singer has sold or purchased in the pas few months. In August of last year, Riri bought a Hollywood Hills mansion for $6.8 million . Then, just three months later, she listed her New York City penthouse for staggering $16.9 million — or $50,000 if you feel like renting. So, Rihanna’s newest edition to the real estate market is much more modest than the other listings she's recently be involved with, but it still has plenty of impressive features and a whole lot of charm.