For those of us who prefer plenty of privacy in the bedroom — so we can sleep until 3 p.m. on the weekends without being disturbed, of course — the most exciting feature of the home is that there's a private bedroom suite located in the back house. Another plus, there's a great view of the pool from the bed. If you like being more connected to the action, though, don't worry. The main house has four en-suite bedrooms. Also located in the main house is an immaculate chef-grade kitchen.