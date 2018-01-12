The Most Exciting Innovations At The Tech Industry's Biggest Event Of The Year

Would you spoon with a robot? Or buy a TV that can disappear on demand, with the push of a button? Both concepts sound likes ones worthy of their own Black Mirror episode, but that's the sort of thing visitors to CES, the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, are used to seeing: Crazy products that bring science-fiction concepts into a 21st-century reality.
This year, there was no shortage of robots, virtual reality headsets, and smart home devices. But the products that really stand out tend to be the ones that bring an element of fun, while also serving an important purpose.
Ahead, a look at the beauty, health, sleep, and home gadgets that are taking us forward in 2018 and beyond.