Lana Del Rey, Zoë Kravitz, & Kendrick Lamar: The New Music You Need To Hear This Week

If you ask me what's good this week, the first thing I'm gonna say is this BØRNS track with Lana Del Rey, which is 99.9% up my alley. It was inevitable that these two would team up, they're like two sides of the same West Coast-obsessed coin. Though she's only a feature on the track, this seems to be written for Lana. Lyrically, it invokes youth, religion, and puts dark visions of blood into your mind all at once — practically a trifecta of her hot topics . But since it's a BØRNS track the explicit sexuality is missing, in favor of illusions to wild nights and spinning rather than overtly (or even metaphorically) talking about drug use. Where Lana likes a Lolita-esque take on innocent sexuality in her songs, BØRNS prefers romanticism. More interesting than the lyrical interplay telling the story of a couple on an adventure is what Del Rey does for BØRNS' voice; her monotone, lower register seems to give him permission to not only hit the high notes he's known for but to let his voice dance in the melody in a more animated manner than usual (note it in the second verse, as well as the final bridge). BØRNS has, from the start of his career , eschewed gender-norms about what music by a man should sound like or concern itself with, but in this track with Del Rey as his foil, he also manages to play with gender roles using their voices. It's a gorgeous twist on California dreaming.