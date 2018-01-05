It’s Complicated: Women In Al Franken’s Home State React to Resignation

Of the various resignations to send shockwaves across the country, it was Franken’s that appeared to carry the most handwringing. The announcement came after a series of allegations of forced kissing and groping and some of the loudest calls to step down came from within the Democratic ranks. ”I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,”. On top of that, the national conversation surrounding sexual misconduct — and political backdrop of allegations against a GOP Senate candidate and President Trump —But some Franken supporters found the allegations impossible to reconcile with the senator’s reputation as a steadfast supporter for women’s rights. Others saw the mounting calls to resign immediately — before an internal ethics panel could complete its review— as a dangerous skirting of due process. Still, Franken, who has largely denied the allegations, bowed to pressure to step down immediately, while other elected officials who have been accused of — and in some cases, admitted to — misconduct have not.