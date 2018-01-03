Drew Barrymore Shared Her Go-To Starbucks Order

Look at what a beautiful lady at @starbucks put on my trough of ice tea! What a way to enter the new year. If she could only know how happy she made me! May everyone go into the new year with some love and goodness and kindness. More importantly, give it to someone else, and start their year right!

