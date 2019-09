The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Super Complicated Starbucks Order

As you can see, this anonymous order is for a grande cream-based Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder. According to the Daily Mail , this order has 19 different ingredients. Weirdly, this one drink order appears to also include heavy cream, Lactaid milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and almond milk. We also have to wonder how in the world a Frappe could have foam. After being posted on Reddit, a lot of users chimed in on how absurd the order was, and that's surely why it has already garnered over 15,600 upvotes in the past 22 hours. Some people are calling the order fake, doubting that anyone in their right mind would ask for such a complicated drink. A barista and Reddit user named Herrera579 wrote, "For those of you who don't know, us baristas can print out the stickers for drinks without a customer ordering it. I made one with 8 stickers of modifiers around a cup." So the person who sent the photo could have very well just made up the order. Other Starbucks employees commented to explain that while this order could very well be a joke, they still get plenty of ridiculous orders that are all too real.