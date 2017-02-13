The Internet Is Freaking Out Over This Super Complicated Starbucks Order

One great thing about Starbucks is the many ways to customize any drink you order. You can request one of several types of milk or sweetener or add a shot of espresso or a scoop of protein powder to give your go-to drink an extra kick. The combinations of flavors and ingredients seem nearly endless, and there are so many, in fact, that we wouldn't dare try out most of them, especially not all at once. Of course, we can't speak for everyone because, as we have recently learned from a popular Reddit photo, some people do like to make their orders as complex as possible. Yesterday, a Reddit user named Nuiofrd posted a photo to the /r/funny subreddit. The post was titled "Friend who works at Starbucks sent me this," and the accompanying photo has everyone completely baffled. Take a look:
As you can see, this anonymous order is for a grande cream-based Frappuccino with vanilla bean powder. According to the Daily Mail, this order has 19 different ingredients. Weirdly, this one drink order appears to also include heavy cream, Lactaid milk, soy milk, coconut milk, and almond milk. We also have to wonder how in the world a Frappe could have foam. After being posted on Reddit, a lot of users chimed in on how absurd the order was, and that's surely why it has already garnered over 15,600 upvotes in the past 22 hours. Some people are calling the order fake, doubting that anyone in their right mind would ask for such a complicated drink. A barista and Reddit user named Herrera579 wrote, "For those of you who don't know, us baristas can print out the stickers for drinks without a customer ordering it. I made one with 8 stickers of modifiers around a cup." So the person who sent the photo could have very well just made up the order. Other Starbucks employees commented to explain that while this order could very well be a joke, they still get plenty of ridiculous orders that are all too real. Related Video:
