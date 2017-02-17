We have never needed an excuse to enjoy a glass or two of wine on the weekends. This Saturday, however, is actually a wine drinking holiday so our drive to imbibe is even greater than usual. Whole Foods wants to help us take full advantage of National Drink Wine Day with a deal.
The grocery chain is offering 20% off all Criterion wines on Saturday, February 18. In case you're unfamiliar with this label — though, you're probably not because we've seen you in the wine aisle at Whole Foods — it was created by master sommelier Devon Brogile and Whole Foods wine expert Doug Bell. Together, the two worked closely with winemakers around the world to create wines for specifically for the grocery chain. According to a Whole Foods press release, Criterion wines are all made to be classic examples of wine styles from important wine regions all over the globe.
Advertisement
The label includes varieties such as: Malbec Reserva, Friuli Grave Pinot Grigio, Carménère, Chianti Classico, Cabernet Sauvignon, Rioja Reserva, Pinot Noir, Sauvignon Blanc Chablis, and Barolo. With Whole Foods' 20% off deal, National Wine Day will not only be a good day to open a bottle of your favorite wine, it will also be the perfect opportunity to stock up.
Related Video:
Advertisement