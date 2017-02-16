Home cooks and bakers have long been drawn to the iconic KitchenAid stand mixer, and not just because it's an efficient and versatile kitchen tool. In addition to our mixing needs, it's a well-known fact that these babies look gorgeous on our kitchen countertops. KitchenAid offers a wide variety of colors from Cobalt to Lavender Cream, so everyone can find something that suits their style. Even if you're not one for bright and vibrant, KitchenAid has got your back, now more than ever.
Yesterday, the company announced the introduction of the Limited Edition Artisan Black Tie Stand Mixer, and it's the perfect appliance for anyone who wants a bold statement piece in their kitchen. The Black Tie mixer is a never-before-seen dark side of Kitchenaid. It's the first time the company has ever made a completely monochromatic 5-quart stand mixer, and it even has a unique cast iron-like textured finish. According to the KitchenAid website, "The new mixer marks both a celebration and evolution of this iconic kitchen essential’s 85 available colors and finishes."
The Artisan Black Tie Limited Edition 5-quart Stand Mixer is now exclusively available on kitchenaid.com for $999.99. That is a lot of cash, hey, we can dream.
