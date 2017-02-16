Starbucks Has An EPIC Combo Deal Going On Right Now

We're obviously Starbucks fans because every menu item helps us wake up and/or makes our tastebuds happy. However, twice a day coffee runs and picking up breakfast every morning doesn't always make our wallets feel that great. Luckily, Starbucks understands, which is why the chain is currently offering what it calls a "Breakfast Sandwich Bundle" deal that will satisfy your stomach without breaking your budget. A Starbucks spokesperson told us that starting this week, you can get any Grande hot brewed coffee and a Bacon, Egg, and Gouda or a Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar breakfast sandwich for just $5. If you love Starbucks, you understand what good deal this is.
According to BrandEating, these breakfast sandwiches usually cost around $3.75 and a Grande coffee will run you about $2.45. If that's your go-to morning order, of course, it starts to add up. But, with the special Breakfast Sandwich Bundle, you'll save about $1.20. The deal will be offered at select U.S. Starbucks location for a limited time, so take advantage of it while you can. Related Video:
According to BrandEating, these breakfast sandwiches usually cost around $3.75 and a Grande coffee will run you about $2.45. If that's your go-to morning order, of course, it starts to add up. But, with the special Breakfast Sandwich Bundle, you'll save about $1.20. The deal will be offered at select U.S. Starbucks location for a limited time, so take advantage of it while you can. Related Video:
Advertisement