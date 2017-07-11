As someone who has a colorful history of loving (yet also toiling over, hard boiled eggs), Barrymore's hack and apparently ideal cooked-yolk results were like an enchanting kitchen siren song. It was nearly impossible to resist everything that this easy Instagram post promised. The only problem was that her post didn't really provide directions per se. All I had to work with was the seemingly succinct caption, "Next snack, 15 minute hard boil in hot water, no flame." And so I went home, and I worked with it. When breaking down the star's steps there were two options to play at when interpreting how on earth you make a hard boiled egg with no flame: hot water from the tap and hot water from the microwave. I went first with tap; running it until it reached it hottest possible point, submerging the lone egg, and covering it for a magical 15 minute period as I sat by eagerly awaiting the magical results. The timer went off and I was like a kiddo on Christmas morning — until I cracked through the slimy membrane and raw egg oozed out. Barrymore magic: 1, NYC hot tap water: 0.